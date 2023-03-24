Police are seeking the public’s help to catch the killer of a Lawton man in December 2020.
Andrew Walter Franco, 31, died from more than 40 stab wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to Dr. Inas Yacoub, State Medical Examiner.
Franco was discovered the night of Dec. 16, 2020, inside a home at 1434 NW 22nd Street. After arriving around 12:30 p.m., Franco was assaulted and found dead several hours later. He had been working alone as a handyman at the home but failed to return to work.
A potential suspect was seen leaving the home through the back door and walking northbound, according to a statement from the Lawton Police Department.
Franco suffered 27 wounds to the head and neck, nine to the torso, a single stab wound to the right thigh, three wounds to his arms, and four wounds to the lower back, according to the autopsy report.
The stab wounds to Franco’s back showed “no hesitation marks” and some of the wounds appeared to have a squared-off edge, the report states. However, no piece of a broken weapon was identified during radiology.
Lawton Police detectives are investigating Franco’s death as a homicide. However, according to the new call for assistance, there is “very little to go on.”
If you have any information about the murder you may call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3271 or Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.
You could become eligible for a reward if your information leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.