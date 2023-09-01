A Lawton man is wanted for allegations he stole over $4,600 worth of goods from the local Target.
A Lawton man is wanted for allegations he stole over $4,600 worth of goods from the local Target.
Store loss prevention officers believed he’s stolen over $17,500 worth of merchandise since February 2021.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for James Leonard Barton Jr., 32, for a count of grand larceny, records indicate.
Lawton Police Detective Felix Santillan began investigating Barton on Aug. 14 after store asset personnel reported Barton had been stealing from the store, 2030 NW 82nd, several times between Feb. 17, 2021, and Aug. 10. An asset protection officer said Barton would shop around and steal items by concealing them and passing all points of sale, the warrant affidavit states. The officer said Barton had stolen approximately $17,576.20 worth of merchandise, Santillan stated.
A flash drive of video and statements were offered to the detective. On the flash drive were nine reported incidents of Barton stealing, according to Santillan. Video showed $1,922.88 in thefts and without video, $2,724.87, totaling $4,647.75, the affidavit states.
A $5,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Barton’s arrest.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
