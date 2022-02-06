MEDICINE PARK, OK — Well, the waters of Bath Lake were too cold for polar bears this weekend.
Even though the sun was out and the temperatures topped above freezing, by Saturday afternoon the waters fed by Medicine Creek were coated with a thin sheet of ice.
It led to an update by the mayor’s office shortly before noon. A judgment call was made.
“Due to safety issues, the Medicine Park Polar Plunge has been postponed to next weekend.”
Following the week’s winter storm, most of the planned pre-Plunge activities for the culminating dip’s 24th year were frozen out.
But don’t fret, barring another winter week, you can take your dip into the always chilly waters at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Plunge participants are encouraged to arrive to the Park Tavern by 1:45 p.m. to assemble for the parade procession to Bath Lake. Those wishing to imbibe liquid courage can show up as early as 10 a.m.