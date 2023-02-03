MEDICINE PARK — You know how they keep saying climate change has caused polar bears to widen their home range.
Well, there’ll be evidence on Saturday as they come down to indulge in a celebration of 25 years for one of the craziest annual events for the Medicine Park community.
That’s because at 2 p.m. sharp, a parade of potential polar bears, some clad in costumes and onesies and others bared down to bikinis, will march down Cobblestone Row and onto Bath Island where they will leap in waves into the always cold waters pouring from Medicine Creek into Bath Lake.
And nobody’s “making” anyone do it.
Begun a quarter century ago from a dare brought on by liquid courage among the Medicine Park Tavern regulars, the annual event has grown from a handful to hundreds who take the plunge into the always chilly but historically invigorating waters that run through Medicine Park.
With this week’s bitter cold temperatures sure to make those waters that much colder Saturday, temperatures forecast of sun overhead and highs in the mid-50s offer hopes for a great day in “The Park.”
Park Tavern Owner Keith McBride said this is the eighth year his family is involved. The bar is where all the polar bears line up to imbibe their own liquid courage before making a parade procession to Bath Lake.
“This year we are super excited because we have installed a huge deck and there is now even more room for relaxing, dancing, and congregating with friends,” he said. “Come early and enjoy some liquid courage before the plunge. Costumes are not required, but strongly encouraged.”
Polar Plunge T-shirts will be available at the Park Tavern but, according to McBride, you’re going to want to come early before they sell out. Afterwards, all are invited back to where it all began for a performance by fan favorites, The Smilin’ Bob English Band.
Another tradition is happening at 1 p.m. at Small Mountain Street Tacos when the little taco spot on Cobblestone Row reopens for the 2023 season with its 4th Annual Fire & Ice Challenge, according to owner Chas Callich.
The gist is you eat three street tacos with various heat levels peaking up to 7 million Scoville heat units. You are allowed to have any beverage of your choice during the event and buckets will be supplied for those unable to handle the heat.
“First one to down the three street tacos and display a cleared mouth will be declared the winner,” Callich. “Winner of the Hot Taco eating contest must jump in the plunge to receive the Championship Belt.”
This year’s belt weighs in at over 6 pounds.
Entry is $20 and you must sign a waiver. If you are under 18, you will need a parent present before and during the event to sign you in.