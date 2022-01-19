This Saturday, when the temperature outside is as warm as it’s likely to get — 49 degrees, according to current forecasts — Lawton-Fort Sill residents are invited to plunge into cold water at the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area on Fort Sill.
The Polar Bear Plunge and 5k will begin at 3 p.m. at the recreation area, with a 5k run followed immediately by a plunge into Lake Elmer Thomas. Participants can choose to jump into either knee-deep water or immerse themselves completely.
The 5k and plunge are open to participants of all ages. The event is organized by Fort Sill’s office of Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and, according to Tenille Russell, a community recreation officer for Fort Sill, was planned for mid-afternoon for good reason.
“We timed it for 3 o’clock because we’re hoping it’ll be about as warm as it’ll get,” Russell said. “It’ll still be pretty cold though.”
This is the fifth year the Polar Bear 5k and Plunge has been held on Fort Sill, and the first time it’s been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Russell said the return of the event will hopefully mark a return to more outdoor recreation activities on Fort Sill.
“We’re really trying to be able to accommodate more recreation activities that have been canceled until now,” Russell said.
Russell said that that, while she won’t be taking the plunge herself, she enjoys seeing it happen every year.
“The best part is seeing the camera capturing the participants’ faces as they take the plunge,” Russell said.
After participants take the plunge, warm drinks and refreshments will be provided. Costumes are recommended but are not required. An ambulance and life guard will be present to ensure the safety of participants.