Medicine Park Polar Bear Plunge Week activities:
•Tuesday: 10 a.m., Winter Chautauqua Morning Music, featuring Sarah Wright, Kerry Hartman, Rodney Whaley and Patrick Shaughnessy, Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery, 153 E. Lake Drive. Free admission.
2 p.m., A Theatrical Life, presentation by Pat Shaughnessy of designs and photos from a lifetime of backstage theatre, Medicine Park Event Center. Free admission.
7 p.m., Kiowa Tribe educational lecture, by tribal elder Spencer Cody, Medicine Park Event Center. Free admission.
•Wednesday: 10 a.m., Morning stories, colorful stories from colorful folks featuring Tom Orr from OU’s Helmerich School of Drama portraying Will Rogers, and John Grenier, prize winning author and historian, Old Plantation, 140 E. Lake Drive. Free admission.
2 p.m., Mountain Dulcimer concert, featuring award-winning local musician Jan Carroll, Medicine Park Aquarium. General admission.
7 p.m., J.D. Little Jazz Trio, Park Tavern, 198 E. Lake Drive. No cover charge.
•Thursday: 10 a.m., Indian Princess Dancers, educational lecture with Michael Bearden, Director of OU School of Dance, Medicine Park Event Center. Free admission.
2 p.m., Homemade Air/Water Pipe Competition, handmade pipes judged for art and efficiency with prizes awarded, The Healing Clinic, 204 E. Lake Drive. Free admission.
7 p.m., Town Derelict Election for Medicine Park’s most original and ornery individual along with Consort and nominations for Future Town Derelict, Park Tavern. No cover charge.
•Friday: 10 a.m., Polar Bear Fun for Little Ones, family fun at the wonder cabin, Discovery Outpost, 208 E. Lake Drive. $10 admission.
1-4 p.m., High Tea, with fancy English tea and dress-up encouraged but not required, The Blue Eyed Coyote Guest House, 239 E. Lake Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Reservations recommended: 907-821-0667.
•Saturday: 11 a.m., Pre-Plunge Party with liquid courage, Park Tavern. No cover charge.
2 p.m. (closer to 1:45 p.m.), Polar Bear Plunge Parade, plungers meet at the Tavern and parade to Bath Lake for the countdown to the plunge. Live music and merriment to follow at the Tavern. Plunging is free.
The event schedule posted as a downloadable form on the town website: https://medicinepark.com/festivals/.