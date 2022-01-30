MEDICINE PARK — If you’re reading this, be well aware that Polar Bear Plunge Week activities are in full-effect in anticipation for the 24th annual winter dip into Bath Lake.
Now in its third year, Plunge Week has bloomed into an especially Medicine Park-infused event as it correlates a variety of fun endeavors for all ages.
But it’s a lot more, according to Yolonda Ramos, Town Treasurer/Municipal Court Clerk and Treasurer for the Medicine Park Development Authority.
“This week-long event is a Winter Chautauqua designed for all ages and a variety of interests,” she said. “There are many different events throughout town including live music, educational lectures, dance and theatrical performances, a high tea, family events and of course parties at the (Park) Tavern.”
After kicking off with the Polar Prom Saturday night, events continue until Saturday night close-down.
Of course, everything culminates at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Polar Bear parade makes its path from the Park Tavern to the always-chilly waters flowing through Medicine Creek into the swimming area. You’ll want to get there early, at least 1:45 p.m. to get in parade formation.
If you need a little liquid courage, Ramos said that becomes available at the Tavern, host to the event.
“Costumes, weirdness and positive vibes strongly encouraged,” she said. “Spectators are welcome and the party continues after the plunge. Bring your own towel.”
The original idea for the Polar Plunge stems from Tavern regulars full of liquid courage deciding to take the plunge. What began as a handful of “Parkies” taking up a notion, now the annual event brings in hundreds who want to enjoy the experience in the water and even more who come to enjoy the show.
Ramos said no matter which side you’re on with that, you’re welcome to enjoy the best of hospitality in the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains.