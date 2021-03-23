Lower than anticipated vaccine appointments has the Health Department opening more Points of Dispensing (POD) and encouraging everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
In weeks prior, many were left struggling to get their first and second doses of the vaccine when available appointments on the state’s vaccine portal filled almost as quickly as they became available. Now, with appointment numbers declining this week, Brandie Combs, Regional Director for District 5/Southwest Oklahoma, is encouraging everyone in Phases 1-3 of the state’s vaccine plan to get their dose as soon as they can.
Oklahoma State Department of Health made this week’s vaccine appointments available Thursday, with appointments available at Cameron University for staff and students and Central Mall. As of Monday, Cameron only had 300 out of 1,500 appointments scheduled while Central Mall was slightly better with 600 of 1,100 appointment slots taken.
In an effort to improve those numbers, Combs is making Cameron University and Central Mall PODS available Wednesday for both appointments and walk-ins. Historically walk-ins have been discouraged, but with lackluster enthusiasm for the vaccine, Combs said they will be accepted if space is available.
“If we have the capacity to accept walk-ins we will,” Combs said. “Clearly if our clinics aren’t filling up, then we have the capacity to accept them.”
The department also has reached out to organizations that assist the homebound population. Combs said the department is using “strike teams” to go to clients of Mobile Meals and Center for Creative Living, when requested, to vaccinate those who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes. She said the department also has worked with Goodyear in Lawton, Bar-S in Altus and other large employers in the region to dedicate staff to vaccinate employees who want the vaccine.
Part of the reason for the lower numbers may be people returning from spring break and “getting back into the swing of things,” Combs said. Another issue may be the belief if someone has had the virus, they may not need the vaccine. She said this may be inaccurate.
“It is still unclear how long someone will be protected through natural immunity by having been infected by COVID-19 and that protection varies from person to person,” Combs said. “The vaccine boosts the immune system, offering extended protection for the individual while also helping protect the community.”
Last time the state saw low numbers, the OSDH quickly moved to open up the remainder of Phase 2 and all of Phase 3. Combs said this could happen again with Phase 4.
“Although Phase 4 isn’t opened yet, I would not be surprised if it happens pretty soon,” Combs said.
While shipments of the vaccines continue to come into the state, with distribution going to health departments and partner pharmacies, Combs said even with the lower numbers none are going to waste. She said the department continues to store them at the recommended temperature until time for use.