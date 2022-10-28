A man already sentenced to serve life in prison without parole pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his cellmate and was ordered to serve a second lifetime.

Aaron Bert Stone, 44, pleaded guilty before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe to felony counts of first-degree murder – deliberate intent and possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you