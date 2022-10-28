A man already sentenced to serve life in prison without parole pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his cellmate and was ordered to serve a second lifetime.
Aaron Bert Stone, 44, pleaded guilty before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe to felony counts of first-degree murder – deliberate intent and possession of contraband (weapons) by an inmate, records indicate.
Tayloe ordered Stone serve a life sentence without parole for the murder count and an additional 20 years for the weapon charge, to be served consecutively.
Stone killed his cellmate at the Lawton prison, Riley Walker, 29, on Sept. 6, 2021, inside their cell at the facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. He told investigators they’d gotten into a fight and “something bad had happened.”
Later, Stone admitted to knocking Walker unconscious before beating and stabbing him to death with a homemade knife, or “shank,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Walker and Stone were serving time at the local, GEO-owned prison, for violent crimes.
Walker entered a blind plea to first-degree murder in Pontotoc County on April 1, 2012, and was serving a life sentence without parole, records indicate.
Stone is already serving a life sentence with no parole for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals out of Comanche County.
In October 2011, Stone was convicted of kidnapping a woman in her home, tying her up in front of her 6-year-old daughter, and sexually assaulting her. When the woman’s husband came home for lunch, he also was tied up and left in the bathtub following a beating.
Stone held the gun to the girl’s head before leaving the husband in the bathroom and then went on to further attack the woman. He also shot and killed the family’s dog.
Stone has prior convictions from Cleveland County in January 1995 for robbery by force, and from Oklahoma County in February 1998 for first-degree rape.
Stone is serving time in Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.