ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is set to enter his plea to an allegation of corrupting and possibly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.
Ashton Martin, 21, of Anadarko, appeared in Caddo County District Court where he entered his not guilty plea for a count of second-degree rape as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Martin is accused of impregnating the then 14-year-old girl in 2021. The girl’s mother reported the case to police after her daughter had taken a pregnancy test at school following their consensual encounter.
The mother said her daughter told her Martin had snuck into the home several times; the girl had also snuck out to his place many times, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl told police she’d also been having sex with someone else so the child may not be Martin’s.
Martin told investigators the girl told him she was 18. He said they’d smoked marijuana and may have had sex once but he doesn’t remember it due to being high, according to the affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued for Martin in January 2022 but he didn’t appear in court until June 2022. He has been free on $25,000 bond since his initial appearance, records indicate.
