ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is set to enter his plea to an allegation of corrupting and possibly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.

Ashton Martin, 21, of Anadarko, appeared in Caddo County District Court where he entered his not guilty plea for a count of second-degree rape as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

