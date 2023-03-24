DUNCAN — A 35-year-old dental care worker waived a jury trial on allegations she used her professional role in an attempt to entice a young autistic teen into a sexual relationship.
On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court ordered a plea hearing for Kimberly Laura Smith, Duncan, for 1:30 p.m. June 14.
Smith was charged in April 2022 with a felony count of lewd proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. She is represented by Coventon, Quillian Phillips Law Firm of Oklahoma City.
Smith, a wife and mother, was charged for allegations she seduced an autistic teen boy while he was receiving dental care at the clinic where she was employed.
The boy’s mother reported discovering inappropriate messages sent through Pinterest to the boy’s phone between her son and Smith to Duncan police, the warrant affidavit states.
Smith was employed by a dental office when she met the boy at his appointment in December 2021. They connected through an online game via his phone and they exchanged gamer information to play together, according to the affidavit.
Investigators said the communications switched to direct messaging, text messaging, phone conversations and video chatting via FaceTime. Six separate conversations between Smith and the boy were considered highly sexual in nature.
While speaking with investigators, Smith at first denied knowing the boy. She later acknowledged knowing him and admitting the allegations were true, the affidavit states.
The teen boy told investigators he and Smith had sexual conversations that included exposing themselves to one another, as well as engaging in sexual conversations, according to the affidavit. He also said he and Smith met twice outside of her job, including once in Lawton and had “made out” in her vehicle.
Smith’s co-worker told investigators she’d walked up on Smith and boy as they were preparing to kiss in the office during a March 2022 dental exam, the affidavit states.
Smith faces between three to 20 years in prison. Punishment includes being placed on the sex offender registry. Due to state statutes, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
Smith has been free on $100,000 bond since her initial court appearance with conditions she have no contact with the boy or use any intoxicants.