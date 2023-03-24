Glass

DUNCAN — A 35-year-old dental care worker waived a jury trial on allegations she used her professional role in an attempt to entice a young autistic teen into a sexual relationship.

On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court ordered a plea hearing for Kimberly Laura Smith, Duncan, for 1:30 p.m. June 14.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

