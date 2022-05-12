DUNCAN — A Stephens County man was ordered to serve five years in prison for an August 2021 incident involving a gun he wasn’t supposed to have.
Marshall Dean Edwards, a.k.a. Marshel Dean Edwards, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday in Stephens County District Court to felony charge of possession of a firearm after two or more former convictions and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. A felony kidnapping charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Special District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Edwards to serve a 10-year sentence with five years to serve in prison and the balance suspended for the weapons charge. He received a concurrent one-year sentence for the misdemeanor. He also received $300 in fines.
Following release from prison, Edwards is ordered to no less than two years of supervision by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Edwards had been looking at up to life in prison before the plea agreement.
The charges indicate Edwards held a woman against her will in an apartment on Aug. 24, 2021. He admitted in his plea to having a gun and a glass pipe when he did it, the affidavit states. A search of his home revealed a bolt action rifle and a .22 caliber rifle, neither of which he was to have in his possession.
Edwards has prior felony convictions from Jefferson County: domestic abuse, October 2012; and Stephens County: malicious injury to property, December 2010; domestic abuse, October 2012; a protective order violation, April 2013; and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, August 2015, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Edwards, who has been held on $200,000 bond since his initial court appearance in August 2021, will receive credit for time served.