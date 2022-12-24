A Lawton man with a track record will serve 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.
Blaine Robert Berry, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Comanche County District Court to third-degree burglary after former felony convictions and a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Berry to serve 20 years in prison for the burglary count, of which 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole. He also was ordered to undergo the Keys to Life program and register as a violent offender as well as pay $2,500 in restitution, records indicate. He received a concurrent six-month sentence for the misdemeanor charge.
Berry received credit for time served.
With his plea, another count of third-degree burglary was dropped.
Berry pleaded guilty to breaking into a pickup parked at a hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road in February 2021. The building maintenance man identified Berry as the person he saw break into the truck, the probable cause affidavit states.
The truck owner discovered a cell phone left behind. The phone rang and it was Berry’s mother searching for her son, the affidavit states. The next day, he was arrested by a Comanche County Sheriff’s investigator for an unrelated incident and was carrying a gun stolen from the truck when taken into custody.
Berry was charged in August 2020 for breaking into a home in the 11300 block of Northwest Chibitty Road in northern Comanche County. Three juvenile children hid in a room inside the house and remained away from the intruder, according to the affidavit. Several items were stolen, including two shotguns.
Berry’s three prior felony convictions are from Comanche County include: May 2010, second-degree burglary; March 2012, first-degree robbery and knowingly concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.