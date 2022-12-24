A Lawton man with a track record will serve 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.

Blaine Robert Berry, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Comanche County District Court to third-degree burglary after former felony convictions and a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.