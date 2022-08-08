A Lawton man will serve 12 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to walking into a home and lewdly groping a woman.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Christopher Ray Shelton, 43, Thursday to 20 years under the Department of Corrections with 12 years to serve behind bars and eight years suspended for a felony count of first-degree burglary as well as a concurrent 10 year sentence for a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate.
Shelton will also serve three years of supervised probation upon release and will have to register as a sex offender.
Shelton was arrested and charged in April 2021 following an incident at a home in the 2800 block of Southwest J Avenue. In his plea, he admitted to going into a woman’s home without consent and to lewdly groping the woman.
When the woman told Shelton to leave, she said he began to pace around the house before trying to go into the grandson’s room, according to the probable cause affidavit. He then sat down in a chair in the living room for a short time before leaving out the front door.
Shelton has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 since he was charged in April 2021, records indicate. Meaders credited him with time served on his sentencing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.