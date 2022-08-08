A Lawton man will serve 12 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to walking into a home and lewdly groping a woman.

Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Christopher Ray Shelton, 43, Thursday to 20 years under the Department of Corrections with 12 years to serve behind bars and eight years suspended for a felony count of first-degree burglary as well as a concurrent 10 year sentence for a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.