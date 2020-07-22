OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Blood Institute has announced a new campaign aimed at recruiting more convalescent plasma donors.
The need for plasma in the area has increased over 700 percent in recent weeks, with demand now regularly greater than collections, the institute said in a press release. Available supplies have reached critical levels, and patients will face delays in this lifesaving care if donors cannot be recruited in higher numbers.
“As the community’s blood supplier, we will do everything in our power to make sure that critically needed products are on the shelf when our hospital partners and their patients need them,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need is here, and even a brief delay in getting this plasma might cost a life or prolong the illness for a coronavirus victim. We’re asking all eligible convalescent plasma donors to contact OBI today to schedule an appointment to give.”
To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation.
Donations may be made at Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.