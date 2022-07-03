Before the war, Halyna Rybakova had no ill will toward Russia. She had family members living in the country and her husband’s own father was born in Moscow. When Russia’s army invaded Ukraine, she said she could hardly believe it. She called her niece in Russia to speak with her about the invasion and found the relationship she once had with her family there had soured.
“Our relatives in Russia, they do not believe that there is a war going on. I was talking with my niece telling her, ‘They are bombing us here, people are dying here,’ but she did not believe me. She said to me, ‘No, everything is fine, there is no war,’” Halyna explained.
Halyna believes her niece, who is not originally from Russia but moved there after living in Ukraine, is being deceived by Russian media.
“They are so informationally blocked there, they know nothing,” Halyna said. “My relatives in Russia, we do not talk now.”
Halyna’s mother-in-law, who will celebrate her 90th birthday in September, lives in Moldova, a country situated between Ukraine and Romania, and one that has been pushing to join the European Union since the Russian invasion of its neighbor. Mykhailo Rybakov would like to see her before that milestone birthday, but Halyna has reservations about returning to the area.
“Maybe I am a weak person, but it is deathly scary to me, the thought of going back,” Halyna said. “I am afraid. I do not want to go back to war. It was so hard and took so long to get here. Why would I go back?”
But Halyna’s fear should not be mistaken for lack of compassion. She worries night and day about people still in Ukraine and knows she and Mykhailo are lucky to have a daughter in the United States who could take them in.
“It is so hard to think it, but I am always thinking it, that we are sitting here and everything is fine, but still people in Ukraine are dying, they are living under constant bombing, losing their loved ones every day. It is so hard to not think about that,” Halyna said.
There was a time when Halyna and Mykhailo considered Ukraine and Russia to be, what they called, “brother countries.” But that bond has been broken, and neither is sure it can ever be repaired.
“You cannot talk about brother countries anymore,” Halyna said. “It will never be the same. How can you forgive something like that? Ukraine was a peaceful country. It is too cruel, what is going on. They are raping kids. They are killing people in the street. Nobody can forgive that.”
Mykhailo agreed the relationship between the two countries will never be the same. But he also speculated about a potential future where things might return to some semblance of normalcy. It is a slim hope he said he wants to hold onto, because without it he knows they will never return to Ukraine.
“If you look at history, everybody is friends with Germany now, despite what happened in World War II. So maybe the relationship will come back. Maybe Russia and Ukraine can, maybe not be friends, but have something normal again. But for now, no. No they can not,” Mykhailo said.
As Mykhailo speaks, Halyna shakes her head.
“It is never going to be the same,” Halyna reiterated.
As the afternoon wore on, Mila Eppler’s daughter grew fussy. She was not used to going so long without the attention of her mother, who was busy translating for her own parents. Mila did her best to calm the crying baby. Sensing her daughter’s frustration, Halyna placed the child into a car seat and began to rock her until the crying stopped.
Mila and her mother exchanged quick phrases in Ukrainian that went untranslated. The afternoon was growing late, and everyone was getting hungry — including the baby. On the couch, Mykhailo watched on with a smile. After a moment, he breathed a heavy sigh.
“This war, it goes on so long. Ukraine, she is holding for now. But that is probably only because of help from America and Europe,” Mykhailo said. “If not for the United States, Ukraine probably would not be Ukraine anymore.”
Mila and Halyna sat back down with Mykhailo, a little closer than they were before the baby interrupted them. Around her neck, Mila wore a golden sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol that has come to represent resilience and hope for the Ukrainian people.
“It is hard and long, so long, this war, and so cruel,” Halyna said. “But Ukraine, it is our home. Ukraine is the best country in the world for us because it was our life.”
Mykhailo and Halyna do not know if they will ever be able to return to their home, or what might be left if they do. They do not know how long the war will last, how many will die or what will become of their homeland. All they can do now is be grateful. Grateful for the family they have, grateful for their escape, grateful for their daughter and her found family in America.
Here, the gardens do not grow as high. But there are still sunflowers. And if sunflowers can grow in a place like Oklahoma, perhaps the family could plant their seeds here, and grow as well, they speculate.
As Halyna watched her granddaughter fall asleep, safe in the comfort of a land free from war, free from the worry of bombs or tanks, she said a quiet phrase in Ukrainian that sounded much like a prayer. Mila did not need her to finish speaking before she translated. It was a phrase her mother spoke often. One that, to her, was very much a prayer, even if it didn’t invoke a higher power.
“Glory to Ukraine.”