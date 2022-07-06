A Lawton woman who has been working to create a 9/11 memorial for four years is getting some help from city firefighters and police officers to make the project a reality.
Teresa LeDay-Mauney Dyson originally proposed the memorial as a testament to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with another plane lost in a field in eastern Pennsylvania because of actions taken by passengers. It also will serve as a monument to seven victims who had ties to Oklahoma, including Spec. Chin Sun (Sunny) Pak Wells, an Eisenhower High School graduate who died in the Pentagon.
Dyson initiated the project as part of her work to achieve a Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. Dyson began working on the project while she was a student at Lawton High School and brought the project to a city board in 2019, when she was a senior. Today, she is a Girl Scout Ambassador with Troop 224 and pursuing an education in fashion design, but still determined to make the monument a reality.
The memorial has changed since its first concept, Dyson said.
Today, the project highlights the 9/11 tragedy through the seven Oklahomans, to be represented by seven trees and seven benches placed around the memorial. That memorial will feature two granite slabs representing New York City’s Twin Towers, resting on a pentagon-shaped base. Dyson has raised about $9,000 of the estimated $18,000 cost. And, that’s where Lawton firefighters and city police enter the picture.
Once planned for placement along Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, the monument will be placed on the north end of the Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street, just south of Gore Boulevard. Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the site is ideal because the complex houses the firefighting crews of Fire Station No. 1 (formerly housed at Central Fire Station) and Lawton Police Department. Burk, a longtime Lawton firefighter who retired from the department as chief, said firefighters and police are enthusiastic about being involved in the process.
Dyson has a definite target for completion.
“September 11,” she said, about closing the circle with the influences that are helping to make the monument a reality.
Dyson said while a lot about the monument has changed — most notably, its size — a lot remains the same, including the most important component: Honoring the memory of those who died.
She and her mother Merline DeDay Mauney admit to being a little frustrated by the pace of the project, explaining Dyson had to overcome more than one major obstacle, including the COVID-19 pandemic that essentially shut everything for a year. Dyson said things began to ramp up again when the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Burk got involved. Her mother also credited Gragg Monument, which will be doing the granite work.
Burk said it was an ideal project for firefighters and police, which also is why he is so enthusiastic. He said while the initial plan was to place the monument along Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, it made more sense to erect it at the public safety center. Of the 2,753 victims who died on 9/11, 343 were firefighters and paramedics, 37 were Port Authority police officers and 23 were New York City police officers.
Burk said those are numbers firefighters and police officers across the nation remember and mark with solemn ceremonies.
“Firefighters sponsor a ceremony each September 11,” Burk said, describing a ceremony that features fire and police honor guards (Lawton Fire Department has more members of the statewide Fire Honor Guard than any other department in the state) and concludes with a ceremonial laying of a wreath.
It make perfect sense to have the ceremony at the 9/11 memorial, he said, adding fire and police also can keep an eye on it and help with maintenance.
“Police and fire co-exist in the same building. We work with each other,” Burk said, adding police and fire are planning to help Dyson meet her fundraising goal.
Burk said it is easy to imagine the visual impact the monument will have, and even easier to imagine fire and police honor guards walking up the sidewalks toward the monument to lay a wreath honoring those who died in the line of duty. That’s why one of the fundraisers being debated is paver bricks.
“I’d buy one,” he said.