The holiday season has already begun at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Last year’s event saw several big changes and additions, and the chamber hopes to go even bigger this year.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:05 am
Two big additions are being discussed for this year’s holiday celebration in Elmer Thomas Park: a new, 30-foot tree with LED lights, and a Ferris wheel, among many other new displays and attractions.
The new tree, nearly double the size of the present tree, would have programmable lights and music. The chamber is still working out funding, which is estimated to cost more than $60,000.
The chamber is in the process of applying for grants that would cover the cost of the tree. If the funds are acquired, the next question would be the placement for the tree, according to Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff.
“The top of the amphitheater stage would probably be the best place for it,” Ratliff said, referencing the concrete stage at the northern end of the park.
Two other trees already used will remain, with some new features added.
The chamber hopes to add interactive, LED stepping stones around the 14-foot and 17-foot trees used in the park. The stones would change colors as attendees step on them.
As for the addition of the Ferris wheel, the chamber has been searching for a vendor that would be able to supply the wheel for at least part of the time Holiday in the Park lights are lit.
The search has been a more involved process than originally expected, according to Ratliff.
“Ferris wheel rental is a very competitive industry, it turns out,” Ratliff said.
Kelley Curtis, head of the chamber’s Ferris wheel subcommittee, said that negotiations were still underway, and she believes the chamber is close to being able to work out a deal with one vendor.
“We don’t really want to discuss details until we have a contract,” Curtis said.
Other additions and improvements are planned for this year — and coming years — as part of the chamber’s five-year strategic plan for expanding Holiday in the Park.
Under the plan, for this year, Christmas lights would be expanded down Ferris Avenue, near the park, and horse-drawn carriage rides would be offered on weekends, with hay rides offered on Thursdays.
