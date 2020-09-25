Members of the City Planning Commission sided with residents Thursday and rejected a proposal for zoning that would allow an apartment complex to be built on open space along Northwest 38th Street.
Long-time property owner/developer Steve Rich submitted plans to the city’s Planning Department in late June seeking R-3 Multiple-Family Dwelling District zoning on a 6.47-acre tract at 501 NW 38th, property immediately south of Greer Park/Kid’s Zone. His proposed use for the site — now zoned P-O Professional and Office District — is an apartment complex featuring eight two-story structures with 128 residential units.
The response from residents east of the site in the Tomlinson Ridge Addition was immediate and vocal: they oppose the action, circulated a petition of protest that gathered 354 signatures and attended Thursday’s early afternoon CPC meeting to express their concerns. Commissioners unanimously agreed with residents and a planning staff recommendation for denial of the request.
But, the planning commission isn’t the final authority. Rich still may take his rezoning request to the City Council, but Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the developer must first make adjustments in his binding site plan, to include specification that setbacks from existing residences on the east side of the planned apartment complex are at least 26 feet, 6 inches (the height of the buildings) and proof that the turning radius for the complex’s fire lane is adequate for fire trucks. Rogalski said the turning radius issue may delay the developer’s application to the council. Typically, there is a 30-day delay between CPC action and council consideration.
The CPC action is a recommendation; the council is free to accept it or make another decision.
Thursday is the second time that Rich has sought rezoning for property that originally held an R-1 Single-Family Dwelling District zoning (the most restrictive zoning, reserved for residential neighborhoods). Owners obtained that P-O zoning about 12 years ago, with plans to build a medical office complex on the site that accesses directly to Northwest 38th Street at Meadowbrook and to the parking lot that serves Greer Park and Kid’s Zone.
Shon Erwin, the first of six residents speaking against the proposal, said he and his brothers sold what was originally Tomlinson family property based on the fact it would be developed into professional offices. Erwin said he talked to neighbors about supporting that office use, one Rogalski said is favored by planners because it provides a transitional space between stable residential areas and commercial activities.
The new proposal for apartments is “wildly inappropriate” for the property, Erwin said, of the conflict high density residential would have with his stable neighborhood. Erwin also said the high concentration of residents in an apartment complex would “diminish one of Lawton’s premiere parks,” noting the open green space immediately behind residents along Northwest 36th Street as well as residents who use the popular Kid’s Zone and park’s walking/biking trail.
Other residents also opposed the action, pointing to additional concerns about drainage (there already is problems, resident Tom Sutherlin said), the inadequate turning radius the access lane provides for fire trucks, traffic congestion on an already busy arterial (resident Vickie Campbell described the traffic potential as “horrendous”), erosion that already is a problem, and safety.
Resident David Drummond said that, historically, apartments have a higher rate of crime than do single-family residential neighborhoods, a concern echoed by two CPC members. Drummond, like others who spoke, said he and his wife have lived on Northwest 36th Street for decades.
“We are both adamantly opposed to this,” he said.
Resident Rosemary Bellino, who lives south of the proposed site on Northwest 38th Street, said the request directly contradicts recently announced plans by the City of Lawton to craft a new parks master plan to guide development of parks area. Bellino, a long-time proponent of beautification efforts, said Lawton already is highly ranked among cities with a high percentage of residents working from home and stands to draw even more residents to the community as long as the city continues to concentrate on beautification efforts.
“We will destroy one of the gems of our city,” she said, of the rezoning.
Rogalski said city planners have concerns of their own, and after an analysis recommended that zoning remain P-O because “the existing use is viable.” He said the lot’s proximity to Cameron University and Comanche County Memorial Hospital make it a good location for professional office space, something “much less impactful on adjacent properties.”
Residents circulated a petition opposing the action and while they have 354 signatures, the bigger concern is the percentage of signers who live within the 300-foot radius of the lot proposed for rezoning. If 50 percent of those property owners oppose the rezoning, the council would need a three-fourths majority (six of eight members) to vote yes to approve the request.
Rogalski said planners still are analyzing signatures, but preliminary indications show that despite signatures from every Northwest 36th Street property owner adjacent to the park and seven property owners on the west side of Northwest 38th Street, there doesn’t appear to be the 50 percent majority. One of the property owners within the 300-foot area is the City of Lawton, which owns Greer Park but cannot sign the petition.
Commissioners ultimately agreed with a recommendation from member Deborah Jones (a retired city planner) who opposes the rezoning because of concerns about sewer capacity and the turning radius needed in the turn lane, and because of a “strong” planning principal that high-intensity uses should not abut low-intensity use. Jones, noting she is “old school,” said she had another objection.
“It’s spot zoning,” she said, of a practice of putting an entirely new zoning into place.
A binding site plan submitted for Greer Park Apartments illustrates a complex with eight two-story units, flat topped so they would not obstruct the view of residents to the east. The plan shows two buildings placed along Northwest 38th Street, two along the access point into Greer Park, one on the south side of the tract and three others inside the triangular tract, along with landscaping that would provide a buffer for residences to the east.