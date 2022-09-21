A tract along North Sheridan Road would be rezoned for an automatic car wash under a recommendation made Thursday by the City Planning Commission.
Commission members unanimously recommended C-5 General Commercial District zoning for a tract on the east side of 1503 N. Sheridan. The vacant tract holds R-3 Multiple-Family Dwelling District zoning. There hasn’t been a structure there since a commercial building was demolished in 2003.
City planner Kameron Good said the rezoning concerns the eastern half of the tract; the western half, along Sheridan Road, already holds C-5 zoning. According to the site plan, Tommy’s Express car wash will run east and west, with the east side of the tract to hold parking spaces. Good said the rezoning comes with several conditions that must be added to the plan, to include a tree buffer and opaque fencing along the east side of the tract to protect nearby residential structures.
Access points to the tract would come from North Sheridan Road on the west and Lawton Avenue on the south. The developer has proposed adding a southbound left turn lane within the existing grass median on Sheridan Road, which would provide a southbound left turn at Lawton Avenue, built in a way that would restrict left turns from vehicles on Lawton Avenue onto Sheridan Road.
The recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for final action.