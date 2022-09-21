A tract along North Sheridan Road would be rezoned for an automatic car wash under a recommendation made Thursday by the City Planning Commission.

Commission members unanimously recommended C-5 General Commercial District zoning for a tract on the east side of 1503 N. Sheridan. The vacant tract holds R-3 Multiple-Family Dwelling District zoning. There hasn’t been a structure there since a commercial building was demolished in 2003.

Recommended for you