A proposal that would allow a medical marijuana growing facility in southeast Lawton received the blessing of the City Planning Commission Thursday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend a Use Permitted on Review proposal that would allow an in-door growing facility in a Floodplain zoning district at 1614 SE Sharp’s Lane. Sharp’s Lane is located east of Interstate 44 and south of East Lee Boulevard, in an area immediately east of the Big Green soccer complex. City planners said those using the soccer complex turn off of Lee Boulevard onto Sharp’s Lane, but then turn west to get into the complex. The tract in question is further south on Sharp’s Lane.
The business proposal requires a Use Permitted on Review because the site is less than 1,000 feet from a non-agricultural or flood zone. Kameron Good, with the city planning department, said there are recommended uses allowed in such areas and “this qualifies for that.” A Use Permitted on Review is a zoning process that allows a particular use in a zoning district only with approval from the City Planning Commission.
There is an existing 1,013-square-foot barn on the south end of the tract, along with a 2,100-square-foot shop north of the barn. The barn would be converted for use as an indoor growing facility, under plans submitted by owner Stacy Sharp.
City zoning regulations relating to medical marijuana businesses allow a growing facility within an enclosed building when that building is located within 1,000 feet of any agriculturally zoned tract (the property surrounding the site holds agriculture use). CPC action Thursday only affects city zoning code. The owner still must secure the proper permit from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the state entity designed to oversee marijuana-related businesses and activities.