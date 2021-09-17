The City Planning Commission has signed off on a proposed ordinance that would allow some types of medical marijuana processing in more locations in Lawton.
CPC members voted 6-1 Thursday to recommend provisions to create a four-tiered system within city zoning code for processing, the actions that turn marijuana into products that can be sold by dispensaries. The recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, following on the heels of CPC discussion last month about amending existing city zoning code to differentiate between the various activities that can be defined as processing. The amend would keep the most intense uses — those using flammable chemicals — confined to industrial areas while allowing less-intense processes to occur in commercial areas.
It is those less intense processing activities that could occur in a wider area of Lawton, to include stricter commercial zoning districts near residential areas.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the recommended change comes several years after Lawton created the zoning to fit commercial activities related to medical marijuana (dispensary, growing and processing) into existing zoning categories, matching the medical marijuana activity with activities already defined by code (a dispensary is equivalent to a pharmacy, for example). He said that meant keeping processing in one category, the most intense industrial zoning classifications.
That has led to applications for changes in zoning to permit processing to occur. Rogalski said the issue is that processing is a broad category, which can include extraction by flammable chemicals, but also baking extract into edibles or even packaging the product. He said Lawton’s lack of definition has prompted some applicants to seek to “rezone to C-5 General Commercial District just to grind something up or bake something.” C-5, the least restrictive commercial zone, doesn’t fit with residential zoning.
The solution posed by planner Kameron Good is a four-tiered system which sets specific definitions and allows less-intense processing to be placed in more commercial zoning districts.
“I did plenty of research with other cities,” Good said, adding he pulled proposals from other cities into the four-tiered system approved Thursday by commissioners.
The short version: Tier I allows activities to “break up” goods; Tier II, baking; Tier III, non-chemical extraction; and Tier IV, chemical extraction. For example, Tier I would allow marijuana deemed for medical purposes to be processed by mechanical means, such as grinding buds to prepare them for rolling into cigarettes or joints, or even packaging produce. Tier II would allow marijuana extract prepared at another site to be used in cooking and baking. Tier III and IV are reserved for the extraction process, with Tier III confined to non-flammable chemicals.
Tiers III and IV are confined to sites with industrial zoning, while Tiers I and II can be placed in all commercial and industrial zonings, with some restrictions (such as when associated with a growing facility located in the same site, when associated with a dispensary, or when processed materials are sold on site).
Rogalski said the goal is to fit activities related to medical marijuana into specific zoning, ensuring they are not more intense than activities already permitted there. That fits into goals associated with zoning code, which typically confines industrial zoning (the most intense and least restrictive) in areas away from residential neighborhoods, while less intense commercial activities are permitted near residential areas.
Commissioner Deborah Jones, a former city planner, said she had concerns about the lack of notice process for adjacent property owners, the reason she cast the lone “no” vote. She said the changes eliminated the notice requirement for property owners within 300 feet.
“I still think this should be a Use Permitted on Review,” she said, of a process that allows a specific use in a zoning category only with permission from the CPC and City Council, adding nearby property owners should be notified of plans to put any kind of processing business within 300 feet of their property so they have the option of expressing their concerns to the CPC.
Other commissioners said Tiers I and II limit activities related to marijuana. CPC Chairman David Denham said any marijuana concentrate used in those tiers must be prepared off site and any products produced must be sold on that site.
“My concern is those who live in the 300-foot area,” Jones said, adding she doesn’t believe excluding those owners from notice “is necessarily a good thing.”
The changes approved by the CPC only affect processing. Existing requirements for dispensaries where products are sold, growing and research remain unchanged.