It’s been a long time coming, but now’s your chance to weigh in on a plan to restore potable water to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to install a new water delivery system to supply potable water to visitors and staff at refuge facilities — specifically the Holy City of the Wichitas and Camp Doris.
The refuge would purchase potable water from Comanche County Rural Water District (RWD) No. 4 in Cache. The 15.22-mile water supply line would extend from approximately 3 miles west of Cache on U.S. 62 and travel north on Oklahoma 115. About 9.03 miles of the supply line would be on refuge lands. The line would be buried along existing roadsides.
Beginning in May 2016, the refuge was placed under a series of boil orders affecting all four of its water wells, leaving the refuge without drinkable water — something that’s a necessity for thirsty hikers and bikers.
The refuge’s water woes began when the first boil order was issued in early May 2016 for the Refuge Visitor Center. A second boil order for the Holy City of the Wichitas came in late June 2016.
Finally, in February 2017 the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) imposed a boil order for the entire refuge, due to the presence of E. coli in water samples collected from all four wells. Visitors were instructed to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it or using it in food preparation, dishwashing or brushing teeth.
Included in the final boil order were Refuge Headquarters, the Environmental Education Center, the Refuge Visitor Center, the Holy City of the Wichitas, the Parallel Forest, Doris Campground, Fawn Creek Campground and all picnic and day use areas. And it’s been that way ever since.
Now, the refuge is asking for public comments on a newly released draft environmental assessment (EA) proposing expansion of Comanche County RWD No. 4 to provide potable water service to the refuge and its visitors.
Expanding the Cache-based water district will alleviate the boil order and provide clean drinking water to the Visitor Center, Doris Campground and the Holy City of the Wichitas.
The EA may be obtained by electronic request to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov. , or by visiting https://www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains/news/waterline.html. Comments should be mailed to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, 32 Refuge Headquarters, Indiahoma, OK 73552, or sent via email to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov. In order to be considered, all comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. May 19, 2020.
All comments on the draft EA are considered public records. Anonymous, oral and social media comments will not be considered. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will take all submissions from individuals, organizations or businesses, and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses, available for public inspection in their entirety.
Individual respondents may request that their names and addresses are withheld from the public record. If you wish to withhold your name and/or address, you must state that request prominently at the beginning of your comment. Fish and Wildlife will honor such requests to the extent allowed by law. Please note that due to public disclosure requirements, Fish and Wildlife, if requested, may have to make the names and addresses of those who submit written comments public.