In 30 minutes or less, a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen Tuesday night.
Lawton Police Officer Xavier Evans reported being called around 9:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Northwest 40th Street to handle a robbery at gunpoint incident and talked with a Pizza Hut delivery driver. The driver said he’d tried to deliver a pizza to a house where he’d knocked on the door multiple times, but it appeared to be vacant.
According to the report, when the driver turned to make his way back to his car parked in front of the home, a black male wearing a red hoodie and a black ski mask carrying a handgun told him to “make this easy and give me everything you have.” The robber went through his pockets and took a $20 variation of bills along with $100 in tips.
At that same time, another man came running around the south side of the house and jumped into his 2013 Ford Focus and began rifling through its contents, the report states. After the armed robber went through his pickets, he jumped into the vehicle and the two suspects drove off northbound on Northwest 40th Street.
A neighbor told Evans she’d seen two “suspicious males” walking around the vacant home shortly after 8:30 p.m. and she began to video record them, according to the report. The robbery victim confirmed the males in the video were his robbers.
Detectives are following up on the investigation.