OLUSTEE — An Eldorado woman is in critical condition following a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle wreck in Jackson County that left her pinned inside the vehicle.
Carol A. Musterman, 79, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Munsterman was driving southbound on Oklahoma 6 shortly before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when she went off the asphalt roadway to the left, hit a ditch and went airborne for about 70 feet, Trooper Haden Finley reported. The Ford rotated a ½ time in the air before coming to rest on its top about 3 miles north of Olustee.
After being pinned inside for about 10 minutes while in her seatbelt, Munsterman was freed by Altus and Olustee firefighters, the report states.
Finley reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
Written by ScottRains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.