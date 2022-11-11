Lights
Comstock

OLUSTEE — An Eldorado woman is in critical condition following a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle wreck in Jackson County that left her pinned inside the vehicle.

Carol A. Musterman, 79, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by ScottRains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.