The Comanche County Spring Livestock Show kicked off Monday, bringing kids and livestock from around Southwest Oklahoma to show pigs, cattle, sheep and goats.
One Sterling High School senior brought her Cross sow and earned a second-place ribbon in the heavy division.
Makayla Curry, a member of the Sterling Show Team and secretary of the FFA, said she’s been showing pigs since “almost before I could walk.”
She comes from a long line of livestock showmen and got into the competition not for the money, but for the challenge.
“I’ve never won a jackpot, but I just like to be competitive,” Curry said. “I like going and showing and meeting all the people. It gives me energy, but it’s definitely the competitiveness of it that I like.”
There’s a lot of work that goes into competitively showing a pig, Curry said. Her days are filled with early mornings, late evenings spent grooming, feeding and walking her pig. Walking a pig is no easy task, she said. Much like herding cats, a pig can be fickle unless properly trained to walk a circuit in the area under the guidance of a whip-like stick used to tap the porker on the side to indicate which direction to go.
Getting the pig ready for the show is another task altogether, Curry said.
“I have to wash it and make sure I’ve given it the right food every day,” Curry said. “I make sure it doesn’t look too bloated and I make sure its hair looks good, and probably just making sure that it’s the best quality for what the pig could be. I mean sometimes you run out of luck and you don’t have the opportunity to show, but I’ve been very lucky to have some good pigs.”
As a senior in high school, this will probably be Curry’s last year showing she said. She plans to attend Cameron University and seek a degree in nursing, which won’t leave much time for pig grooming or showing.
Today the stock show continues with sheep and goat weigh-in and classify; goat judging followed by sheep judging; doe fitting contest; scholarship interviews and livestock judging registration and ends with the livestock judging contest.