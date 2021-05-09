Bakers in Southwest Oklahoma are invited to light their ovens and participate in the Pie & Cake Fair.
The fair will be held May 18 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. It is sponsored by the Oklahoma Home & Community Education, Comanche County and is free and open to the public.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging begins at 10 a.m.
Categories for the pie contest are:
Homemade:
1 crust: cream, fruit, nut
2 crusts: Fruit
Semi-homemade:
1 crust: cream, fruit, nut
2 crusts: Fruit
Crustless and other pies.
Categories for the cake contest are:
Homemade: 1 layer (9x13), 2 layers, bundt, angel food, pound and other
Semi-homemade: 1 layer (9x13), 2 layers, bundt, angel food, pound and other
No cobblers or crisps will be accepted.
Awards will be presented for first place ($25), second place ($15) and third place ($10).
The recipe must accompany the entry.
A canned food to be donated to the Lawton Food Bank is requested.
For more information, call 580-355-1176.