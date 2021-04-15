Carrying a pickaxe down a Lawton street while wearing all black and blue rubber gloves was enough for a man to catch a Lawton police officer’s eye Tuesday morning.
LPD Sgt. David Kamont saw the man shortly before 9:45 a.m. near Northwest Morford Drive and Bell Avenue. Clad in all black except for the blue rubber gloves, the officer noted he “seemed nervous and was rambling.”
According to the report, Kamont asked the man to calm down and he, instead backed further into a yard. When asked if he had any weapons, the man dropped a 9mm pistol on the ground and turned to run eastbound through the yards.
As he turned to run through a park, the man dropped an LED light set. He was caught at Northwest 19th Street and Bell Avenue.
Police recovered the gun, the lights and in an alley, found a phone and the pickaxe.
It was learned the man has an outstanding Comanche County warrant. The gun was stolen, the report states.
The man was arrested for resisting police and possession of stolen property.