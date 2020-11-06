A Lawton woman told police she fell victim to a phone scam that cost her $10,000.
The woman told LPD Sgt. Pete Huyssoon that she’d been receiving phone calls from a man on Oct. 26 who identified himself as DEA Agent “Dominic Spencer.”
According to the report, she said she was threatened with arrest and prosecution unless she made monetary amends. That’s when the man directed her to buy gift cards as a means of payment.
The woman purchased $10,000 in gift cards at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy and Walmart, all in Lawton, and she provided the card codes to the suspect over the phone.
According to the report, the suspect calls from the following phone numbers: 732-860-5449, 940-365-7331, 210-940-7009, and 757-347-2774.
The incident with the woman followed a semi-successful similar scam at a Central Mall clothing store on Oct. 25. It’s unclear if there is any connection between the incidents, however.
An employee at Old Navy told police someone identified by the name of “James Johnson” called and identified himself with the U.S. Marshal’s office and demanded money from the store, according to the report. The suspect gave the employee a “federal account number” as well as directions to go get “Money Pak” cards and use cash for them. The employee went to CVS Pharmacy, bought two cards and then relayed the information to the suspect.
The employee was then told to shred and flush the cards and receipts. According to the report, the employee began questioning the suspect and he, in return, became aggressive and threatened to arrest her with a warrant.
After speaking with her general manager, the employee was told to return the rest of the money to the store and file a police report.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, has told The Constitution that if you receive a call and they request your name, address, or other personal information, do not give them anything.
There are three things to do if you receive a suspected scam call: hang up; do not return unknown calls, texts or emails; and never give money or provide personal information.
Grubbs asked that if you have any questions, do not hesitate to call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270.
If you have any info about this or any other felony crime you can Say It Here™ safely and anonymously: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.