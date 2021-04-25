An official with Hilliary Media Group, which owns the newspapers Southwest Ledger and The Chronicle, shed more light Friday on a lawsuit the group has filed against the City of Lawton and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
The suit was filed Thursday in Comanche County District Court alleging the city has violated the Open Records Act by not turning over cell phone records and text messages from Burk’s private phone relating to city business.
“We want the court to answer if they are public records,” Carl Lewis, executive editor of Hilliary Media Group, said in reference to the phone records. “This will affect all news-gathering organizations across the state.”
Lewis said Hilliary Media Group is seeking the phone records in relation to “an ongoing newsgathering process.”
Documents show the City of Lawton turned over phone records from Burk’s City-issued phone, but stated that the City does not have access to his personal phone.
According to an Attorney General ruling in 2008, “a communication that meets the definition of a record under the ORA (Open Record Act) is subject to disclosure regardless of whether it is created or received on a publicly or privately owned personal electronic communication device, unless some provision of law allows it to be kept confidential.”