A phone fraud scam was semi-successfully attempted Sunday at a Central Mall clothing store.
Lawton Police Sgt. William Torres reported speaking with an employee of Old Navy, 149 SW C, regarding the attempted scam by phone.
The employee said someone identified by the name of “James Johnson” called and identified himself with the U.S. Marshal’s office demanded money from the store, according to the report. The employee said she was at first scared since the suspect was talking about counterfeit money and the store recently had trouble with counterfeit cash passing through.
The suspect demanded to know how much money was in the inventory and then gave the employee a “federal account number” as well as direction to go get “Money Pak” cards and use cash for them, the report states. The employee went to another store, bought two cards and then relayed the information to the suspect.
Next, the employee was told to shred and flush the cards and receipts, according to the report. Now suspicious, the employee began questioning the suspect and he, in return, became aggressive and threatened to arrest her with a warrant.
The employee spoke with her general manager and she was told to return the rest of the money to the store and file a police report.