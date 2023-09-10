In his lifetime, Phil Sampson served as friend, bandmate, mentor and friend to many Southwest Oklahoma musicians and music lovers.
With his passing last week, many shared their stories and relish in memories.
Rudy Ramos: “Phil and I were friends for 60 years. We met when I was a freshman at Cameron College. He and Earnie Foster had a three-piece band that played at the Candy Cane nightclub. He and I and Earnie became friends, and I would go there every weekend even though I wasn’t old enough to get in. I always did.
Phil and I used to drive up to Mount Scott with a six pack and talked about the world and what we were going to do in it. He wanted to play music and write songs, and he did. I wanted to see the world and what my Creator had in mind for me, so I went to California.
Several years later I got a recording deal with Fantasy Records (Creedence Clearwater Revival) and I brought Phil and Earnie to California to help me and I did six or seven of Phils songs (on Ramos’ 1971 album, “Hard Knocks and Bad Times”).
Through the years I always saw Phil and Susan and we stayed friends mostly by phone but still friends. I was stunned when I heard he had passed and I still haven’t processed it. It’s hard. My heart breaks for Susan and his family. Lawton and Chickasha have lost a “DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH” and he will be missed by everyone who ever knew him. RIP my brother, my friend.”
Chris Bayne: “My favorite song lines are, ‘When I Can See the Wichita’s I know I’m Home Again’ and “He Keeps Leaving Little Pieces of His Heart.’ These have stuck with me through the years.
Phil touched the lives of about every musician in Lawton, and his song writing served as an inspiration to so many of us.”
Dianne Riddles: “I can’t begin to express the love and friendship that I felt with Phil. He was such a prolific writer and musician. Phil’s beautiful lyrics and music became the soundtrack for me and even my children as we lived our lives.
I can see Phil now, singing ‘When I Can See the Wichitas, I Know I’m Home Again.’ Who among those who grew up in Southwest Oklahoma and loved Phil can’t say, I know exactly what he was singing about?
I told Phil one time that he and his music truly was a tapestry of an entire culture of our age group plus another generation or two of our local people. I believe that the song, ‘When I Can See The Wichiitas …’ should be adopted by the City of Lawton or even Medicine Park. I think the song is perfect. I guarantee his music will be reverberating on those rocks in the Wichitas as long as I am alive.
Phil Sampson was and will always be a treasure to me and Southwest Oklahoma. I will always carry that with me. “
Jimmy Jack Whitaker: ‘Phil Sampson, one of my music heroes.
In 1981, Phil wrote ‘I Love Them Every One,’ sung by T.G. Shepard. He won a lot of big awards in Nashville. He could have signed to a big time deal, but he chose to stay in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Ever since the ‘70s, I would come in off of the road and go visit with him for hours. Several of us would sit and pick guitars and tell stories and jokes. It was where most of the music crowd in the Lawton area could hang out. How I miss those days and that laugh.
When he sold his music store, he donated a lot of things to the Jimmy Jack Foundation (established to get musical instruments into children’s hands).’
Terry Allen: “Such a super nice guy. I always enjoyed his stories and visiting with him. He will be greatly missed.”
Lynn Moon: “He helped me get started almost 40 years ago. I will never forget him. He was honestly a great guy.”
Chris Whitten: “I first met Phil at Frontier Music in Lawton over 30 years ago whenever my parents and grandmother took me to buy my first fiddle. Phil was a longtime fixture in my hometown music scene. I always enjoyed playing gigs with Phil as a young man. He was the first hit songwriter I ever met.
I remember him telling me that as a child whenever he learned guitar, he had no idea how to tune it. He did his best and began teaching himself to play. He spent countless hours practicing, and was getting pretty good at it. After some time he had the opportunity to take some lessons. The first lesson, his teacher tuned his guitar and to his horror he’d not been anywhere close, leaving him to unlearn everything he’d taught himself and start over.”
Lisa Owen-Carlson: “Phil was a great inspiration and friend to me and tons of other Lawtonians. We will never forget you Phil Sampson.
Phil was a great man, friend, family man, business man and songwriter. He was a huge influence and inspiration to me. There are so many lives he touched over the years. He was always kind and supportive. He will most certainly be missed.”
Angela Farmer: “Phil Sampson was a true inspiration for musicians in Lawton for sure. I remember Seeing him at Frontier Music. Frank only trusted him with his and Donovan’s guitars. I remember hearing the rumors of his hit song, but knowing that my kids sang the song he wrote for the Whittier Cardinals weekly, for years ( to come as well) should be recognized.”
Jim Harvey: “I met Phil in 1975, and it didn’t matter where I would see him, he always had time to talk. He and Lex (Hazlewood) were a team. I I heard them play many times and sat in with them on several gigs. He will be missed. May Boswell and the Bushpilots live forever!”
Lonnie Billings Jr.: “I will miss him was a good friend to me.
Every time I went in he would put down whatever guitar he was working on and fix mine because he knew I would not leave my guitar there. He’s been my guitar doctor for 30 years.”
Dave Laurence: “Phil owned and operated a music store in Lawton, Oklahoma for many years. He also hosted an annual Pic & Pig benefit concert behind the store, for which I had the honor of performing on multiple occasions. Phil had some great stories as well.
Above all else, he was humble, generous, and just a great human being. I can’t honestly say we were friends, but that doesn’t lessen the impact he had on me. RIP Phil, and thank you for the music.”