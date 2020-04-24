Phase One of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phased-in business reopening plan:
Beginning today:
• Personal care businesses may reopen for appointment only. Customers should be encouraged to wait in their vehicles until their appointment. Businesses include beauty salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers.
• State parks and outdoor recreation will reopen.
• Grocery stores should continue to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations.
Beginning May 1:
• Indoor dining, entertainment, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms may reopen.
• Churches may reopen for in-person meetings and worship if they leave every other pew/row vacant. Church nurseries cannot open.
• Tattoo parlors may reopen by appointment only.
In all instances, businesses will be required to follow social distancing and sanitation protocols.
Residents over age 65 and vulnerable populations should continue to follow Safer at Home guidelines curtailing their activities. All residents should follow social distancing when in public, and minimize non-essential travel. Employers should create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, closing common areas or enforcing social distancing protocols and minimizing non-essential travel.