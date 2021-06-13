The social justice work and teachings from Cornel Pewewardy’s lifetime have been recognized with a prestigious award.
Pewewardy (Comanche/Kiowa) and Barbara Jones were awarded the Suzan Shown Harjo Systemic Social Justice Award during the virtual June 9 session of the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in Higher Education (NCORE).
Pewewardy is professor emeritus of Indigenous Nations studies at Portland State University and director of the Comanche Nation’s Charter School, to open in August. He was selected as an award recipient along with Barbara Jones, dean and professor emerita of economics at the Alabama A&M University College of Business and Public Affairs.
The award is given to individuals who have accomplished extraordinary achievements in social justice and advocacy work. Pewewardy and Jones have demonstrated transformational change in the areas of race and ethnicity, spurring changes in law, policy, and organizational and community practices, according to a press release.
Pewewardy’s research explores the theoretical and philosophical foundations of postcolonial Indigenous research paradigms that focus on historical and political insight into the lingering impact of colonization, considering the issues faced by Indigenous peoples today and identities to survive in the 21st century. Now retired from his full-time academic duties, he teaches an online doctoral-level course at the University of Washington — Tacoma, Cameron University, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, and Bacone College.
“Dr. Pewewardy is a well-deserving higher education administrator, professor and researcher whose career spans many decades of work focused on the ongoing effect of colonization and its impact on Indigenous peoples,” said Belinda Biscoe, senior associate vice president for University Outreach/College of Continuing Education. “His scholarship and its application have transformed the lives of individuals and communities.”
Pewewardy has done more than teach theory. He has lived a life as a social justice advocate, beginning with his time among those from the American Indian Movement who occupied Wounded Knee, S.D., in 1973.
“Dr. Pewewardy has committed his life’s work to advocating for Indigenous people, particularly within the field of education,” said Heather Shotton, director of Indigenous education initiatives with OU’s Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education’s Educational Leadership and Policy Studies department. “His scholarship and advocacy have inspired generations of educators, scholars and students. We have all been tremendously blessed by commitment to bettering educational futures for Indigenous people.”
The Suzan Shown Harjo Systemic Social Justice Award, created in 2015, was inspired by the life and work of Suzan Harjo, a poet, curator, author, national political leader and legal adviser who created action on the American Indian Religious Freedom Act (1978), American Indian Museum Act (1989), American Indian Graves and Repatriation Act (1990) and the elimination of the Native American cultural appropriation in sports mascots, according to the press release.