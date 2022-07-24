OKLAHOMA CITY – A trio of state representatives have filed an initiative petition to add an amendment to the state Constitution that would freeze the homestead fair cash value for individuals aged 65 and older.
If enough signatures are gained (177,958 are needed), State Question 822 could be on the Nov. 8 ballot this year, supporters said. The initiative petition was filed June 24 by Reps. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City; Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City; and Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City. A challenge period ended July 15.
The representatives first filed legislation requesting the state question this year. HJR 1047 passed the House on a vote of 83-13 in March, but was not picked up in the State Senate.
Lawmakers said the proposal would prevent a person’s homestead property ad valorem tax from going up once the property owner has reached the age of 65, freezing that rate no matter what the individual’s income.
For heads of household age 65 and older, the initiative would freeze the fair cash value of a homestead at the fair cash value assessment existing in the first year that the head of household turns 65. For any head of household who is 65 years of age or older before Jan. 1, 2024, the fair cash value on the property would be limited to the fair cash value placed on the property on Jan. 1, 2024.
Currently, fair cash value limits or freezes require the head of household to meet an income limit. This measure would remove the income limits to qualify for the fair cash value limit, supporters said.
Proponents have suggested the following wording for the ballot title:
“This measure amends the Oklahoma Constitution. It amends Section 8C of Article 10. This section limits the fair cash value of a homestead for individual head of households who are sixty-five (65) years of age or older to not exceed the fair cash value placed upon the property during the first year in which the individual head of household becomes sixty-five (65) years of age or older or if the individual was 65 before January 1, 2024, and their income was above the income limits listed then the fair cash value shall not exceed the fair cash value placed upon the property on January 1, 2024. Currently, this section only applies if the individual head of household meets the age requirement and an income limit determined by United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to be the estimated median income for the preceding year if the county or metropolitan statistical area which includes such county. This measure eliminates the required income limit. If this measure passes, this section will apply for individual head of households sixty-five (65) years of age or older.”