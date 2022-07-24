OKLAHOMA CITY – A trio of state representatives have filed an initiative petition to add an amendment to the state Constitution that would freeze the homestead fair cash value for individuals aged 65 and older.

If enough signatures are gained (177,958 are needed), State Question 822 could be on the Nov. 8 ballot this year, supporters said. The initiative petition was filed June 24 by Reps. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City; Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City; and Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City. A challenge period ended July 15.

Recommended for you