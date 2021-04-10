The theft of Bluetooth glasses and a bicycle lock along with pointing a gun in attempt at a getaway are the allegations that put a 35-year-old man in jail on $15,000 bond.
Jason Ray McBroom, identified as "homeless," made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of feloniously pointing a firearm as well as misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and obstructing police, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
McBroom is accused of acting out shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses saw McBroom take a pair of Bose Bluetooth MP3 Player Glasses with an earpiece and a bicycle lock before trying to leave out the store’s south doors. When asset protection employees trying to stop him, McBroom is accused of pulling a 9mm Ruger handgun and pointing it at them and motioning or them to back away.
McBroom lowered the gun but as he fled out the fire door, pointed it again at the employees, the affidavit states. The stolen items are worth about $270.
About an hour later, police saw McBroom walking between the Walmart and Sam’s Club buildings. He took off running when told to stop and was soon taken into custody.
Save for the allegations with the weapon, McBroom would have been arrested for misdemeanor crimes.
Held on $15,000 bond, McBroom returns to court at 3 p.m. July 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.