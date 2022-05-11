Robert Peterson’s portfolio of achievements continues to grow.
The Lawton-based contemporary artist recently announced that his painting “Iron Sharpens Iron” has been acquired by the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis, Minn., where it will become part of the museum’s permanent collection.
Peterson’s reputation for creating portraits of Black excellence has earned him widespread attention. He counts among his collectors the likes of Sean Diddy Combs, Kevin Durant and Alicia Keys.
“Iron Sharpens Iron” was a part of Expo Chicago 2022, an art trade show that takes place the first week of April in Chicago. Peterson’s work was represented by the Claire Oliver Gallery out of Central Harlem in New York City.
“The inspiration for this piece comes from my close circle of friends. The title, ‘Iron Sharpens Iron,’ is something I’ve used quite often in conversations or texts when it comes to the guys in my circle,” Peterson said. “We constantly push each other to be better. Better husbands. Better fathers. Better businessmen. To eat healthier. To think healthier. To live healthier. To push ourselves to be greater and change the narrative of who Black men are.”
The piece was created in February and was among a few the artist’s new works on display at the Expo. While “Iron Sharpens Iron” is not his first piece to be acquired by a museum — his work can be found at museums in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Detroit, Mich., — Peterson said it is always a joy when a museum is interested in his work.
“This is pretty exciting because the museum, which is an absolutely beautiful museum, bought the piece before they saw it in person based off of my name, having been familiar with work I’ve created, and speaking with other galleries and museums,” Peterson said.
The piece, which features two young Black men in juxtaposition against a striking red background, is emblematic of the way that Peterson’s close friends are a positive force in his life.
“This piece represents us having one another’s backs, being there as a source of strength and as a safe place,” Peterson said. “The older I get the more I realize that it’s OK to be able to let down your guard and be a little bit transparent with your close friends. I have their backs and they have mine.”
Not one to slow down, Peterson is already preparing for his next big project — his first solo show in roughly eight years.
The solo show will be held in New York City this September. The theme, Peterson revealed, will be “Challenging the Black Narrative.”
He is already creating pieces for the show.