Proposals in the 2022-2023 preliminary budget would add eight new positions to the City of Lawton staff.
But, the actual effect is less obvious, as city department heads make adjustments for the sake of efficiency, such as eliminating two divisions by combining them with others. Other positions have been upgraded for retention and to more accurately reflect exactly what that city employee does. And, when the final count is taken, the personnel schedule actually funds one less position than it did for the current fiscal year.
Some of the changes are tied to the fact that, like employers across the nation, finding workers remains a challenge.
“We can’t hire people,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn about a shortage of applicants.
Cleghorn said his departments have been operating with about 100 fewer personnel than budgeted for more than two years. The challenge is that vacant positions are a moving target: shortages seen today may not be areas vacant six months from now. And, while positions such as attorneys and engineers have long been difficult to recruit, departments today are having problems recruiting for labor and technical positions.
Cleghorn said that is why, for the first time in his municipal experience, he has directed a concentrated effort to raise salaries in core positions to keep the people he has while attracting qualified applicants. For example, salaries for E-911 communications dispatchers have been adjusted to higher levels, while some labor-related positions in Public Works and Public Utilities (the workers who handle tasks ranging from paving streets to laying waterlines) have been moved to a higher pay scale.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said cities are used to dealing with shortages in professional areas, but now must find new coping strategies after the problem spread to labor-related occupations. One area in Public Works is down six laborers, Cleghorn said, adding it has been a challenge to find employees to fill areas such as equipment operators (those who operate heavy machinery) and operators at the water and wastewater plants (speciality areas needing certification). Dunham said there are 20 open positions in the Parks and Recreation Department, among people needed to maintain city parks and the lakes.
There’s a basic problem when city divisions aren’t fully staffed.
“We can’t do as much,” Dunham said, explaining a shortage of workers to mow city parks means parks get mowed less often and grass is higher.
City departments still are coping with decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, when 45 vacant staff positions were cut to trim operational costs in light of falling revenue. Administrators are working to add those positions back to the budget this fiscal year, but are facing a lack of applicants. Dunham said that is the reason city administrators have been adjusting some salaries.
Personnel shortages cause other problems, such as increasing overtime because an insufficient number of personnel means more work for everyone else. Cleghorn said the general rule of thumb for administrators is that excessive overtime usually means there aren’t enough personnel, and that’s when positions should be added.
In some areas, coping with personnel shortages means dealing with competition from employers who can pay more for the heavy equipment operators they need.
“We’re competing with private companies,” Cleghorn said.
Some unfilled positions are necessary to help a division do what it needs to do.
For example, Cleghorn said the city animal shelter takes in 6,000 animals a year (the next closest shelter, in terms of annual collection of animals, takes in 900 a year). The goal is to adopt out as many of those animals as possible, but there are criteria that must be met. Topping the list: the animals must be spayed or neutered before they can become new pets; otherwise, the cycle of unwanted animals keeps growing.
“We can’t do that without a vet,” Cleghorn said, explaining that in the past, the shelter has had a veterinarian on staff to handle various medical issues, including sterilizations and inoculations that animals may need.