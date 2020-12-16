A man sought in connection with the killing of a Chickasha woman and her unborn daughter was arrested in Lawton Tuesday for a local warrant.
Chickasha Police confirmed that Kenneth Lee Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. in the area of Southwest 17th Street and McKinley Avenue after he was pulled over for a traffic stop after it was learned he has an active Comanche County warrant for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony that was issued last Friday.
Johnson has been sought as a person of interest in the homicide of Ashley Cannon, 37, and her unborn daughter, Nala, inside her Chickasha apartment. They were discovered Dec. 1 after Cannon’s two young sons ran to a neighbor’s house and said they thought their mother was dead, according to Chickasha police. Cannon was killed three week’s before her daughter’s due-date.
Johnson has been identified by police as believed to be the unborn girl’s father but that has not been confirmed. He has not been charged for the deaths but is expected to make an initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for the firearm charge this week.