If you had to boil Mary Ferguson down to one word, that word would be persistent.

Ferguson, at the age of 69, is working toward earning her GED. It’s a goal she’s had since 1983, but life got in the way and delayed her dream a bit. But she hasn’t given up and she’s working to pass tests in the five broad areas that constitute the process of earning a high school equivalency diploma. That’s because she has other goals, including attending college and earning her cosmetology degree.

Recommended for you