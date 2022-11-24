If you had to boil Mary Ferguson down to one word, that word would be persistent.
Ferguson, at the age of 69, is working toward earning her GED. It’s a goal she’s had since 1983, but life got in the way and delayed her dream a bit. But she hasn’t given up and she’s working to pass tests in the five broad areas that constitute the process of earning a high school equivalency diploma. That’s because she has other goals, including attending college and earning her cosmetology degree.
Persistence, said the members of her GED class at Great Plains Technology Center, as they listened to Ferguson’s interview and threw in observations of their own. After all, they are a tight-knit family, and family applauds each other’s achievements and supports each other’s dreams.
Teacher “Dr. Mike” Leaming said Ferguson has had her dream since 1983, as a mother working on Fort Sill as a cook. She walked to work each day from south Lawton to make a way for family, her children and the grandchildren she also helped raise.
Ferguson, who grew up in Tatums, said she left school as a high school junior.
“I had to do house work,” she said, explaining that as the oldest, she had to help around the house and also helped raise her little brother (now 54 years old).
It was a difficult balance, and Ferguson ultimately decided to leave school and focus on her family, before deciding to move to Lawton at age 17. She advanced in a cooking career on Fort Sill, as she raised two generations of children, but always felt the tug of wanting to hold her own high school diploma. Earning a degree is something she preached to her children and grandchildren, and those grandchildren are a large part of the reason she keeps pushing. She wants those grandchildren (38 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren) to see that document hanging on her wall.
Leaming said Ferguson’s persistence — and strong participation in class that sometimes challenges even him — is a large part of the reason other students in class look up to her.
“I wanted my high school diploma,” Ferguson said, of the simple fact that drives her determination.
She wasn’t alone in that determination: her late husband was insistent his wife would earn her degree. She also had an aunt who was a teacher who pushed her.
“She gave me wonderful advice,” she said. “She would tell us: ‘You can do it’.”
Life has thrown more than one obstacle in her way. In addition to needing to work and raising a family, Ferguson faced another challenge: she didn’t know how to read.
“She taught herself to read,” Leaming said, adding while Ferguson sometimes found that process difficult, like always, she was persistent and found a way.
It wasn’t always the easiest way: Leaming said when it was time to tackle the science portion of her GED, Ferguson checked out as many books as she could find on the subject to read them herself.
Ferguson has goals beyond her GED, including her next career. She wants to be a cosmetologist and actually worked in the field for two years. But she can’t do that today — at least, not yet — because today’s requirements include a high school diploma.
Leaming said Ferguson is not alone in her desire for a high school diploma: an estimated one in five Americans do not have one. The process to earn that degree can be difficult, he said, estimating two in three drop out. Ferguson doesn’t want to be one of them, although she admits to getting discouraged on occasion. Giving up has crossed her mind, but that’s when Leaming and fellow classmates step in with encouragement.
“People want me to learn,” she said, of a discovery that helped her recommit to earning her GED (classmates said she’s the one always ready to help when someone is struggling, because that’s how the class works).
“You’re never too old,” Ferguson said, of the determination that can be applied to anything when you want it badly enough. “Don’t give up.”
Leaming said persistence is the key to education, which is one of the reasons he admires Ferguson. He said while reading remains difficult for her, she perseveres.
“I’m not going to let it defeat me,” Ferguson said. “You never know what you can do until you try.”
“There’s nobody in school who can outwork her,” Leaming said.