This past weekend the International Festival returned to Elmer Thomas Park after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event featured performances that highlighted different cultures represented throughout Lawton and gave a great opportunity to learn about the backgrounds of others.
Another great thing the festival does is introduce local business owners and artists to the area. Every year dozens of small businesses rent out space at the festival to connect with potential new clients and spread word about their products.
Small businesses not only provide great products and services but can also provide great stories of human perseverance. Jacqueline McMillan has been running “Love by JM” for over four years now where she makes beautiful hand made wooden flowers out of a soft balsa type material and sells them in different bouquets and vases that she designs herself.
“I got into it right before I got married,” McMillan said. “I found out about wood flowers so I ordered some and didn’t like them as much as I thought I would so I decided to try and make better ones myself.”
The most incredible part about McMillan is the fact that she does all this without her hands or legs. In 2009 after a difficult battle with sepsis McMillan had to undergo a quadruple amputation leaving her to learn a new lifestyle. When most people would give up McMillan pushed forward, not allowing her disability to stop her from doing what she wants.
“I just needed some kind of creative outlet,” McMillan said. “Working with these flowers was a kind of therapy for me.”
McMillan says that her flowers are very popular with brides and for special occasions because they will not die and can be held on to as a keepsake for as long as someone wants.
Victoria Orndorff is a local artist that was at the festival for the first time this year. Ordndorff sells her anime and celebrity inspired digital artwork and felt that the festival was a good place for her to find new clients who enjoy her style.
“I have a variety of anima characters social media icons influencers, as well as celebrities.” Orndorff said. “I really just wanted to showcase and share my art with the people of Lawton and the art community, a lot of times I don’t see people selling the anime art so I figured it would be a nice introduction to it.”
Another local entrepreneur attending the festival was Ralondra Brown who owns and operates her business “Loni’s handmade keychains and more.” Brown sells a variety of different handmade products such as pillows, lanyards, dog collars, and more all branded with your favorite movies, tv shows, and pop culture characters.
Brown makes every single one of her products herself by hand and says she works on her replenishing her inventory every day morning to night. The idea to get her business started came nine years ago when she started making keychains.
“I started as a kid collecting keychains,” Brown said. “So since I liked so many different kinds I decided to go ahead and make my own so I could have a big variety of them.”