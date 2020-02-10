Lt. Col. Joe A. Ratliff, a 1985 graduate of MacArthur High School and 1998 graduate of Cameron University, will return to CU’s George D. Keathley Military Science Department for his promotion ceremony.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Burch Hall, where Ratliff was once an ROTC cadet. He will be pinned for the full rank of colonel.
Ratliff is currently the senior personnel policy integrator for the Directorate of Military Personnel Management in the Pentagon. Local relatives include his mother, Koto Ratliff, and his older brother and sister-in-law, David and Wendi Ratliff.