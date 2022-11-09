Cuffs

With multiple prior felony convictions in their hip pockets, a man and woman are wanted by the police for allegations of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Central Plaza store.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Marquita Tamara Clark, a.k.a., Marquita Tamara Foster, 49, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Tyrone Lamar Staten, 51, address unknown, records indicate. Both received a felony charge of second-degree robbery and Staten also has a misdemeanor count of littering.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.