With multiple prior felony convictions in their hip pockets, a man and woman are wanted by the police for allegations of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Central Plaza store.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Marquita Tamara Clark, a.k.a., Marquita Tamara Foster, 49, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Tyrone Lamar Staten, 51, address unknown, records indicate. Both received a felony charge of second-degree robbery and Staten also has a misdemeanor count of littering.
A JC Penney’s asset protection agent was monitoring Foster and Staten concealing items in a store bag on Oct. 21. When going to confront the woman, the agent stated Staten was acting as a decoy so she could escape, the warrant affidavit states.
When confronted, the agent stated Staten had his right hand in his pocket pointing what was believed to be a gun his way. The men walked parallel toward the woman before Staten was accused of getting between them. Security video showed the woman opening packages and throwing items into the parking lot before leaving in a vehicle, the affidavit states.
Approximately $442 in merchandise was reported stolen.
Clark has seven prior felony convictions for theft, six in Wichita County and one in Comanche County, records indicate. Due to the priors, she faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted of the new allegations.
Staten has five prior convictions: Pettis County, Mo., October 1992, second-degree assault; August 1993, distribution or attempt to distribute illegal drugs; and June 1999, nonsupport; Cole County, Mo., May 2013, nonsupport; and Johnson County, Kan., April 2022, possession of a tool to remove theft protection device, records indicate.
Due to the five prior convictions, he faces up to 50 years behind bars for the new charges.