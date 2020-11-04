Pending cases in Dakota Moore’s death
•Adrain Stallworth, 29, of Lawton, charged with first-degree murder. In September, Stallworth waived his preliminary hearing and is also slated for jury trial during the January 2021 trial docket.
• Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty,” 29, of Lawton, charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent. He is slated to plead guilty before District Judge Scott D. Meaders at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, records indicate.
• Ryan Dean Jones, 36, of Lawton, charged with felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.
Jones is slated to plead guilty before District Judge Emmit Tayloe at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25
• Cory Paul Hood, 37, of Cache, was charged with felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate. He is slated for jury trial during the January 2021 trial docket.