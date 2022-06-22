The Centers for Disease Control recently expanded eligibility of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages six months to five years.
“The Moderna vaccine for children ages six months to 17 years is available now at the Comanche County Health Department,” Brandie Combs, the regional administrative director for Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5, said on Tuesday.
The department is still waiting on a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine approved for young children, but Combs said she expects it will arrive this week.
All other COVID-19 vaccines are available at the department, according to Combs.
The vaccine schedule for children between six months and four years includes a three dose sequence, with the second dose administered within three to eight weeks of the first dose, and the third dose coming within eight weeks of the second.
All children, including those who have already had COVID-19, are recommended to get vaccinated by the CDC.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release provided by the health department.
The Comanche County Health Department, located at 1010 SW Sheridan Road in Lawton, is open form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Anyone looking to schedule an appointment for a vaccine can call the department at 248-5890.