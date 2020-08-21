The Oklahoma Medical Examiner ruled that a 67-year-old man died from being struck by at least two vehicles Monday morning on a busy Lawton roadway.
Halye’s death from “multiple blunt force injuries” was ruled an accident, according to Amy Elliott, information officer for the Medical Examiner’s office. The full autopsy report is pending.
Halye was pronounced dead shortly after 3:15 a.m. Monday at the scene of the wreck on northwest Rogers Lane near Central Drive.
A motorist stopped and called 911. The first police officer to arrive reported that a Jeep Cherokee ran over Halye’s body as he approached the man, who was lying in the north side of the eastbound lanes.
Police secured the scene for the Traffic Division to investigate and a white Ford F-150 pickup with damage to the front end arrived. According to the report, the driver said he’d struck a person in the roadway while traveling east on Rogers Lane.
The Lawton Police Department said no arrests have been made and they are still investigating why Halye was in the roadway.