Lawton police are investigating the Friday night fatality of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The male pedestrian was struck in the roadway at the intersection of Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, near the entrance of Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. The driver stopped to assist the male and, later, police.
“The pedestrian died from his wounds,” Grubbs said. “The driver stuck around and has been very cooperative with us.”
The identity of the victim has not been released until the family has been notified.
Grubbs said the Traffic Division processed the scene overnight before reopening the roadway Saturday morning. Their investigators are continuing to probe the incident and find out what happened, he said.
“We should know a lot more by Monday,” he said.