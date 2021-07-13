Lawton police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night as Robbie Scott, 66.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the accident, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
Scott was struck in the roadway at the intersection of Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, near the entrance of Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to Grubbs. The driver, who has not yet been identified, stopped to assist the male and, later, police.
“The pedestrian died from his wounds,” Grubbs said. “The driver stuck around and has been very cooperative with us.”