A man died Monday morning after being struck by at least one vehicle on Rogers Lane.
What led to the fatal moment remains under investigation.
Officers and first responders were called shortly before 3:15 a.m. to the area of Rogers Lane and Central Drive after a male was reported lying in the roadway.
“One caller stated that he had struck the male with his vehicle,” said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
The male was found dead at the scene. Initial reports were that the unidentified victim had been struck at least twice but remains unconfirmed.
The name and age of the victim are unavailable. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The eastbound lanes of Rogers Lane were shut down for a while Monday morning as the scene was cleared and investigated.
“Our Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident,” Garcia said.