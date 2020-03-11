Lawton police have identified a 24-year-old man who was killed by an unknown hit-and-run driver Monday night.
Caleb Kosechata was killed following the collision around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Sheridan Road, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police information officer.
Kosechata was struck by the unknown vehicle as he was walking. He was first taken to a local hospital for treatment but died after he got there.
The Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit was called out to investigate the collision, Jenkins said. Witnesses were transported to the station for interviews.
No description of the vehicle has been issued by police. Jenkins said that information will be released when it becomes available.
Kosechata’s death is investigated as the city’s fifth homicide of 2020.
Not all homicides are crimes, according to FindLaw.com. However, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition, including vehicular manslaughter.
If you have information about this incident or any other crimes, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.